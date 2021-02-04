News

FEC honours late ex-cabinet members, Momoh, Wali

Posted on

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, observed a one-minute silence for two former members of the cabinet who died recently. The two late former ministers were Alhaji Alfa Wali and Prince Tony Momoh.

Wali was a prominent Kano State politician and a former Minister of Agriculture, who died on Monday, January 25. He also served as permanent secretary in many ministries, including the Ministry of Defence. Momoh was a veteran journalist and politician, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of retired General Ibrahim Babangida. He died on February 1, at the age of 82. Buhari had while commiserating with the family, government and people of Kano State, urged them to take solace in the legacy of kindness that Wali left behind. While condoling with the Momohs, Buhari said: “His brand of loyalty is very rare in the politics of today. I will greatly miss him.”

He recalled that as Chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections, Momoh ”contributed in no small measure to the growth and strengthening of the organisation.”

Our Reporters

