FEC honours Mama Taraba with one minute of silence

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday observed one minute of silence for the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Al-Hassan, to honour her memory. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, officially announced the passing of Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, to the Council and demanded that all members rose in honour of the dead.

News

Kalu: Call for Abia Speaker’s resignation is baseless –APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter has described as baseless, a call by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, asking the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji to resign from office over his visit to a former governor of the state and Chief Whip of […]
News

LCCI: NPL order, COVID-19 fueling MSME loan rejections by banks

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has fingered the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Nigerian banks to reduce Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to the barest minimum and the negative impacts of COVID-19 on many businesses, for the rising mass loan applications rejection from commercial banks on CBN’s approved intervention funds […]
News

By-elections: INEC meets next week on new date

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will meet next week to decide on the new date for the suspended legislative byelections. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the elections were suspended due to security situation in the country at that time. Okoye in a statement, disclosed that INEC suffered extensive […]

