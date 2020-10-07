FEC meeting holds ahead of 2021 Budget presentation

The President Muhammadu Buhari, presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly.

The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday.

While Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja with some members in attendance, others participated virtually from their offices.

Those physically present with the President include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, among others.

