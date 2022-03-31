…FEC observes a minute-silence for victims

News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack. The meeting which started at 10am kicked off with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who called for a minute silence to be observed for the victims.

The attack resulted in the death of eight persons, over 46 persons injured and several others kidnapped. According to a manifest madeavailablebytheNigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), 398 passengers bought tickets, but 362 were validated. The passengers’ manifest excluded the NRC workers and security officials on board the train, but several passengers could not be accounted for. Others in attendance were Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo, andChief of Staff tothePresident, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd) and Head of CivilServiceof theFederation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

 

