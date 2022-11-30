Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo is dead.
FEC observes a minute’s silence to honour Unongo

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, has observed a minute of silence in honour of Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Paul Unongo, who died on Tuesday.

Before the commencement of the week’s Council meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the passage of Unongo, who was also Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and called for a minute’s silence in his honour.

Unongo had held several other political and public offices and until his death, he was Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

The Council resumed the day’s business immediately after the minute’s silence.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Council meeting, has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), in attendance.

Some of the ministers physically attending the meeting include Muazu Sambo (Transportation); Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture); Senator George Akume (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Minister of Justice); Adamu Adamu (Education); Abubakar Aliyu (Power) and Timipre Sylva (Minister of State, Petroleum Resources).

Others include Otunba Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); and Umana Okon Umana (Niger Delta Affairs).

Details later…

 

