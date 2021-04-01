News

FEC okay N29.7bn for projects in Transport ministry, FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N29.7 billion for projects in Transport/ Aviation Ministry and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This followed the disclosure by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government has been able to recover the sum of N49.7 billion out of the total debt of N5.2 trillion owed it in the ministries departments and agencies. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stood for the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, at a briefing after the weekly council meeting, said the FEC approved five memos presented by the minister.

The first, according to him, was the one that sought the approval of Council for the award of contract for the design, manufacture, supply testing and commissioning of one modular tamping machine at the sum of N639,150,932 for the use of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. The machine will be of immediate use in Agbor, Delta State.

The second memo for Council’s approval for the award of contract for the procurement of one rig-stacker, in favour of Messrs Maestros Nigeria Limited in the sum of N247,062,708 for the benefit of the National Inland Waterway Authority.

The third memo was approval forthe awardof contract for the design, manufacture testing and commissioning of two power cars to be used on the narrow gauge by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, in favour of CRC Niginc Pozen Limited, at a sum of N1.662 billion. The fourth was for the award of contract for the removal of wrecks along the Badagry Creek from Tincan Island to Navy Town Lagos State, in favour of Messrs Humba Marines Works Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N3,587,955,266.40 and it’s supposed to be completed within 25 months. Finally, the Council approved the award of contract for the construction of a 1000 sitting capacity international conference centre for the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, in favour of Westfield Global Construction Limited in the sum of never and N902,329,463.33, to be completed within 24 weeks.

