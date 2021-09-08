FEC Okays 5G policy for Nigeria

…approves N1.62bn for Nasarawa water scheme, power procurements

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the approval following a presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami. This is to take-off with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement forwarded to State House Correspondents by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the minister, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, after the FEC meeting Wednesday.

According to him, the 5G networks offer significant advantages over the current technologies. Some of its advantages include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes and greater network flexibility.

Several countries, he said, have already commenced the deployment of 5G and are enjoying its benefits. These countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Lesotho, to mention but a few.

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), Chaired by Minister Pantami, will soon release a spectrum to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that meet all the required conditions,” he said.

The Council also approved a total sum of N1, 627,032,625 for the rehabilitation of the Nasarawa Water Scheme and procurements of maintenance equipment for the Ministry of Power.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu said the two memos he presented were approved.

The first, according to him, was for the award of contract for procurement of 40 sets of 330Kv isolators for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The contract, according to him, was awarded in favour of Messrs Hinterland Associates Ltd. at the sum of $989,346.15 as foreign component and N64, 236,625 at local component including 7.5% VAT to be delivered within six months.

The second, Aliyu said, was for the procurement of one set of 132Kv Chrome Temporary Circuit Breakers. 16 sets of 33Kv ABB Circuit Breakers and 25 sets of 33Kv compound units, lightning arrestors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

