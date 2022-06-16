News Top Stories

FEC okays 90.8bn for projects in Works, Aviation ministries

…approves repeal of 60-yr old Fire Service Act

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N90.8 billion for the rehabilitation of roads by the Ministry of Works and Housing as well as for procurement of equipment by the Ministry of Aviation. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said N66.9 billion was approved for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila- Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State. He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum- Chahchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66.983 billion.” The former Lagos State governor said the project would help boost the transportation network in Taraba and the entire North- East.

The Council also approved N23.9 billion for the procurement of equipment for airports. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the equipment to be procured included a radio communication system for some control towers and instrument landing systems for some airports.

He said: “The Minister of Aviation presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the upgrade of 12 airports tower voice communication and control system radio for twelve airports located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Kaduna and Enugu. “The contract was for the sum of N9.988 billion with a completion period of 13 months. As you are aware, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has a statutory mandate to enhance the safety and security of the Nigerian airspace and it is in line with this that it sought to upgrade 12 air control towers’ voice and communication control systems.”

Mohammed said the Communication Tower had to be upgraded because the ones currently in use have aged and also to enhance better performance in the twelve airports in conferment with technological advancements and the aviation industry’s best practices. He added that N14 billion for the procurement of instrument landing systems for Lagos Abuja, Katsina and Port Harcourt airports.

The minister said: “The Ministry of Aviation also sought and obtained approval for the award of contract for the procurement and installation of Air-Field Lighting Category Three Instrument Landing Systems in Lagos, Abuja, Katsina and Port Harcourt airports. “This has to do with safety. The memo was approved and the contract was awarded in the sum of N14,036,000,000. This is in a bid to carry out the statutory mandate of developing and managing all relevant aviation services for the safe secure and efficient carriage of passengers and goods.” He also said the move was necessitated by the recent increase in the fleet of passengers across the four airports.

 

