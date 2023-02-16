News Top Stories

FEC okays electronic cargo tracking system to curb oil theft, targets $235m annually

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the installation of Electronic Cargo Tracking Device that will monitor the vessels entering and leaving Nigeria’s water space at the ports. Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammad u Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The device, according to him, would help to check the incidences of oil thefts along the Nigerian maritime waters. He said “This scheme include also the tracking of our oil exports. This way we are going to reduce, if not totally eliminate oil theft” Sambo disclosed that the system put in place, a scheme already widely implemented in other 26 African counties, including Ghana, Senegal, Benin republic and Togo.

The devise, he stressed, was also expected to “tackle under declaration at ports and secure imports and exports, provide transparency in cargo invoicing and declarations” He disclosed that the countries where the devises are operational, have recorded tremendous improvement in the management of trades across borders.

The implementation of the scheme would stop the challenge of under declaration, concealment and wrong classification of cargo which were primary causes of revenue leakages, insecurity and safely issues at the borders. “The deployment of the state of the art ECT will ensure the elimination of loop holes in border operations and boost government revenue in form of duties, port charges and levies.

“The platform will be deployed by a consortium of five companies made up of a foreign technical partner and four local companies. Apart from the above advantages, the scheme will also generate revenue for the government ranging from about $90 million per annum to a peak of about $235m per annum. “Furthermore it is at no cost to the government. The investments are going to be made by the investing private sector companies and revenues that would be derived from the small margin of Charges would be shared in the ratio of 60 percent to the government and 40 percent to the consortium of companies” The Council also approved the sum of $53.1 million for the procurement and installation of electricity conductors and transformers that will help boost power supply in the country. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who made this disclosure, said when installed, the conductors would help address the challenge of constant tripping of circuit breakers due to overloading of electricity lines. He revealed the cost of the conductors also included a Naira component of N2.1billion. “The total amount for these four components of conductors is $53,131, 128.93 plus an onshore component of N2, 127, 068, 626. 45,” he said. According to him, the new conductors would be used to upgrade existing power lines, with the aim of enhancing their efficiency. “These are existing lines which are being upgraded. The wires will be removed and new ones put in place and the difference is that the new ones will be more efficient because they carry more load than the old ones.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayose, Olujimi feud deepens as Ekiti PDP faction faults NWC’s recognition of Kolawole

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi has said a letter allegedly written by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) recognising Mr. Bisi Kolawole as the substantive chairman of the party in the state lacks ‘authenticity’. The chairman of the faction, Mr. Kehinde Odebunmi, said the authenticity […]
News Top Stories

Lagos judicial panel suspends sitting till further notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters will suspend its sitting until further notice, after Saturday’s session. Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, announced this at the resumed sitting of the panel.   She said: “There are two reports that we are expected to work […]
News

We‘ll retrieve abandoned equipment at the port –NDDC Boss

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, over the weekend said that the board will do everything possible to retrieve all the board’s equipment abandoned at the port for many years.   Speaking during a zoom meeting with stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta and the diaspora, Akwa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica