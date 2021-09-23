FEC okays N1.04bn for projects in Health, Water Resources ministries

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N1.39 billion for contracts variation in the ministries of Health and Water Resources. This was disclosed to State House Correspondents after the Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed on behalf of Health and Water Resources said the council approved an upward review of the contract for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of the 38 oxygen plants across the country in the sum of N836 million. He said: “The Minister of Health also presented a memo seeking for an upward review for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of the 38 oxygen plants all over the country.

“You will remember in June, the Federal Executive Council, actually approved the sum of N5.615 billion to four major contractors for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of 38 oxygen plants in various parts of the country. “Regrettably, the four companies also came back recently with the same complaints ranging from fluctuation in the foreign exchange and the scarcity of the material all over the world as a result of COVID-19.

So, he presented a memo for augmentation in the sum of N836 million and this was also approved today.” According to him, a sum of N203 million was approved as the revised estimate cost for the consultants supervising Bagwai Water Dam Irrigation project in Bagwai council area of Kano State.

