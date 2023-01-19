FEC okays N1.9trn NNPC expenditures on 44 roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the recommendation by the Ministry of Works and Housing for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its subsidiaries to invest the sum of N1.9 trillion for reconstruction of 44 selected federal roads across the country. The Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo, also okayed the sum of N2. 3 billion for the assembling of training aircraft in the country just as it approved another N1.35 billion for the procurement of 31 vehicles for the use of the Ministry of Environment.

Speaking on the N1.9 trillionapprovedtobeexpended on 44 federal roads by the NNPCLtd, theSeniorSpecial Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, told journalists that the memo was presented by the Minister of Works and Housing, BabatundeFashola (SAN). According to him, the expenditures was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy, Phase2, bytheNNPCL and its subsidiaries.

“So, the council approved the proposal by the Ministry of Works and Housing for the reconstruction of 44 proposed federal roads with a total length of 4,554 kilometres in the total sum of N1.9 trillion,” he said, adding: “The ministry also got approval for concessionaires fornineroadcorridorsunder the pilot phase of the Value Added Concession of the highways development and management initiative following the issuance of the requisite full business case compliance certificates by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for a period of 25 years.

“The road corridors approved for the first phase were the Benin-Asaba corridor. Abuja-Lokoja-Onitsha- Owerri-Aba-Shagamu-to Benin; Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga- Lafia-Makurdi; Kano-Maiduguri, thatis, theKano-Shauri; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Lagos Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos- Badagry-Seme.” He said the minister also got council’s approval for the augmentationof contractfor the rehabilitation of the Oshogbo- Ilesha road in favour of MessersOrizonConstruction Company in the sum of N1.2 billion, thereby revising the subsisting contract sum from N3 billion to N4 billion, representing an increase of 33 per cent of the original sum. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N2,296,897,404 for the assemblage of Magnus CentennialAircraftandStimulatorinZaria, KadunaState, assuring that in not too distant future, the country would commence manufacturing of aircraft.

Minister of Environment, Muhammed Hassan Abdullahi, said the Council approved the sum of N1,354,016,250 for the procurement of 31 project vehicles, and explained that the vehicles of various brands would be deployed for the monitoring of power and remediation projects in some polluted areas in Ogoni land of Rivers State. His words: “So in view of this development and because of the desire to ensure effectivesupervisionof these projects, particularly the five waterschemesandthe16upcoming water schemes and the proposed shoreline remediation, and also the proposed centres of excellences tobebuiltwithinOgoni. And inviewof thefactthatweare going to inspect on a regular basis, experts from outside the country, there’s a need to provide project vehicles so that they can effectively inspect, supervise and monitor the remediation exercise.” Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said that the Council approved the draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution to serve as centres for professional training of officers of Nigerian Police Force, and other related matters.

“It has also directed the Attorney-General the Federal Minister of Justice, to transmit the draft bill to National Assembly for enactment into law,” he added. The passage of the bill, he stressed, was to give legal backing and financial autonomy to these institutions.

