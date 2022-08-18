FEC okays N2.7bn compensation for Zungeru power project’s communities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved additional N2.74 billion as compensation and settlements for communities affected by the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydro-electric Power Project in Niger state. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday when briefed journalists, after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, with the new approval, the total sum set aside for the compensation and resettlement of the people has been jerked up from the initial N19,640,000,000 to N22,380,000,000. Responding to question on the fluctuations of power supply in recent times, the minister explained that inconsistent supply of gas to the generation companies was responsible.

He said the initial generation target of 5000 mega watts government promised to deliver by July 1st could not be met because of gas shortage. He said: “Regarding the drop of electricity, yes, you know, the supplier has so many players, gas, the cost that drop, issues of gas to some power plants they cannot switch on their plant, you will experience some drop once they switch on, the electricity will increase “There may be drop due to fault of generator and the electricity would drop. “Its mostly generation.

I’ve been watching since like yesterday evening, we had a generation of over 4000, around 4600 megawatts. “We told you since 1st July, that we’ll be able to raise it up to 5,000 when we activated the contract.” “And we have not been able to do so, due to some issues around gas contracts, gas to power, which we are trying to take care of. “This morning, it drop to 4100. So, this is what is happening, you will be experiencing this fluctuation due to all these issues around gas to power, because gas is not something that we control directly, you have to pay them, they will not give you gas until you pay. So, we are looking at ways to solve that issue.”

