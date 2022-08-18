News

FEC okays N2.7bn compensation for Zungeru power project’s communities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved additional N2.74 billion as compensation and settlements for communities affected by the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydro-electric Power Project in Niger state. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday when briefed journalists, after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, with the new approval, the total sum set aside for the compensation and resettlement of the people has been jerked up from the initial N19,640,000,000 to N22,380,000,000. Responding to question on the fluctuations of power supply in recent times, the minister explained that inconsistent supply of gas to the generation companies was responsible.

He said the initial generation target of 5000 mega watts government promised to deliver by July 1st could not be met because of gas shortage. He said: “Regarding the drop of electricity, yes, you know, the supplier has so many players, gas, the cost that drop, issues of gas to some power plants they cannot switch on their plant, you will experience some drop once they switch on, the electricity will increase “There may be drop due to fault of generator and the electricity would drop. “Its mostly generation.

I’ve been watching since like yesterday evening, we had a generation of over 4000, around 4600 megawatts. “We told you since 1st July, that we’ll be able to raise it up to 5,000 when we activated the contract.” “And we have not been able to do so, due to some issues around gas contracts, gas to power, which we are trying to take care of. “This morning, it drop to 4100. So, this is what is happening, you will be experiencing this fluctuation due to all these issues around gas to power, because gas is not something that we control directly, you have to pay them, they will not give you gas until you pay. So, we are looking at ways to solve that issue.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EndSARS protesters block Govt House Road in Umuahia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia For the second day, the #EndSARS protesters Wednesday blocked the road leading to the Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, causing vehicular traffic gridlock.The protesters, who were not as many as the previous day,  diverted the traffic from Ibiam Road (Bank Road) to FMC and Umudike junction making access to and […]
News

APC Convention: Akume forfeits N20m refund

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Candidate of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last National Convention and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on Tuesday said he has forfeited the N20 million paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position. Akume said this at the National Secretariat of the […]
News

Who’s Afraid of Birnin Yandoto Emirate?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the present day human societies, one of the greatest misadventures is that people play politics with virtually everything which is without doubt an injustice we are doing to ourselves as civilized humans. Of course, every actions and inactions of our leaders and decision makers is heavily shrouded with political coloration no matter how genuine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica