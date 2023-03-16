News Top Stories

FEC okays N2.8bn for conduct of census

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.8 billion for the conduct of the nation’s population and housing census in May this year. This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. He said: “There was a memo presented by the National Population Commission, seeking for some software to allow them conduct the census in May this year. “I believe because of the rescheduling of the elections, they cannot commence the census as planned.

“They sought Council’s approval for a contract to procure software for the census at the sum of N2.8 billion.” Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agbs who also briefed said that the government has yet to come up with any palliative measure as it prepares to remove fuel subsidy. Agba, who was responding to questions on specific plans in place to cushion the expected effects of subsidy removal on the people, said though a committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been working for about a year now, nothing definite has been agreed upon.

He however expressed the hope that the committee working with state governors would arrive at a common po sition on the matter. According to him, there was no timeline for the Osinbajo’s committee to conclude the discussion which he said was ongoing. He recalled that under the Federal Government’s 2022 to 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, a proposal of N3.3 trillion was made for fuel subsidy between January and June 2023. “For over a year plus now, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been leading a committee working on this and the National Economic Council also has a committee that has also been working on this. “So, the stage that we are in now is how to finalise the suggestions that have come out from both the Federal Government and the governors’ side. “Like you know, it is something that is going to affect the entire nation. “They will just have to ensure that everyone is carried along, that is both the federal and subnational governments.” Meanwhile, the President has inaugurated seven reappointed board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC). Those inaugurated were Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) Katsina State, Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State). Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

