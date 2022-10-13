News Top Stories

FEC okays N225.2bn for projects, procurements in Aviation, Police Affairs, Works, Housing ministries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N225.2 billion for projects and procurements in the Ministries of Aviation, Police Affairs, Works and Housing and Health. This was disclosed at a briefing by the ministers after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the Council okayed N7.9 billion for the contracts for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre in Katsina. He added that the Council approved an Aircraft Maintenance Centre in Abuja with the building structure contract awarded to Messrs Ingenious Nigeria Limited at the sum of N3.98 billion, with civil works given to Messrs Glovesly Pro-Project at the cost of N1.12 billion with completion period of 12 months. Sirika also said the Council approved the Business Case, a roadmap item in his ministry.

He said: “We seek to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility where aircrafts will be maintained here in the country, and will be a departure from the former where aircrafts are flown to Europe, to America or to the far East for maintenance.” The facility, he said, would stop the country from exporting her labour, foreign exchange, ensure transfer of technology and enable the country to manufacture certain parts of aircrafts and the aircraft itself.

 

Our Reporters

