FEC okays N2bn for purchase of 52 operational vehicles for NSCDC

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.02 billion for the procurement of 52 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. He said of the 52 vehicles to be purchased, 27 are Buffalo Double Cabin, MG 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux four wheel drive premium package 2020 modal and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance bus with full option.

He said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.” Asked whether the bids were open to local contractors he said: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid. They bid and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.

“So, there is no issue about whether we discriminate against local manufacturers or prefer foreign manufacturers. That is my response to the fact that it was an open bid.” The Minister of State (Power), Jeddy Agba, in his comments said Council approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply. Others participated virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

 

