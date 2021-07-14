News

FEC okays N309.9b tax credit road contracts for Dangote Group

…formalizes Police Special Services, approves N8.6b for health procurement

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhmmadu Buhari, has approved the award of a contract for the construction of five concrete roads totaling 274.9 kilometers across the country at the sum of N309, 917,717,251.35 to Dangote Group.
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the Council meeting alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other ministers at the Presidential Villa, disclosed that the contract was based on the Federal Government Roads Infrastructure Tax Credit policy.
Fashola explained that the contract was the second memo he presented to the Council which was approved. He explained that the contract was consistent with government funding options which include engagement with the private sector.
According to him, the tax credit initiative was in existence in the last administration but was not utilized. He added that the Buhari administration revised and expanded the initiative to construct roads like the Apapa Wharf Road, the Oworonsoki to Apapa, through Oshodi Road, Obajana-Kabba Road by the same Dangote Group and the Bodo-Bonny bridges and road approved by the Council last week to the NLNG.
Fashola said the contract was not unique to the Dangote Group disclosing that several others have expressed interests in the initiative. “So, he’s the one who has applied and we’ve been in this process. So, this is the next batch of roads that they are taking up. They invest their money and then instead of when their taxes come due for payment, they net it off. That’s the circumstance. This is not concessioning; this is tax credit policy; don’t let’s mix them together.”
Explaining the policy further, he said: “The policy says that anybody who wants to invest his personal resources, and it includes individuals, in any infrastructure that the public will have access to, can do so under certain conditions, which includes applying to the Ministry of Works. The ministry evaluates and there’s a tax credit committee chaired by the Minister of Finance because they keep an eye on how much tax giveaway in one year, so that it doesn’t affect government’s revenue performance, once we take on the investment. So, it’s the committee that then approves and says go ahead. This is good, this is how much tax we’ll allow per year and if the company is satisfied, then we go to BPP and then come to FEC.”
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also told newsmen that the Council approved the formalization of the Police Special Service in the interest of transparency and accountability.
The Police Special Service, according to him, would be engaging consultants to provide escorts and guards to big corporations, banks and others at a fee to be charged and the revenues therefrom remitted into government’s coffers.
He added that Council also approved contracts worth N754,048,161.25 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for capital projects and that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had approval worth N1, 551,872,886.35 for the construction of network of roads at Federal Ocean Terminal at Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire announced that the Council approved procurement contracts for his ministry worth about N8.6 billion. The procurement include that of test kits for HIV/AIDS amongst others.

Our Reporters

