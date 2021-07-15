News Top Stories

FEC okays N309.9bn tax credit road contract for Dangote Group

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…formalises Police Special Services, approves N8.6bn for health procurement…as President swears-in five perm secs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhmmadu Buhari, has approved the award of a contract for the construction of five con-crete roads totaling 274.9 kilometers across the country at the sum of N309, 917,717,251.35 to Dangote Group. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed newsmen after the Council meeting alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other ministers at the Presidential Villa, disclosed that the contract was based on the Federal Government Roads Infrastructure Tax Credit policy. Fashola explained that the contract was the second memo he presented to the Council which was approved.

He explained that the contract was consistent with government funding options which include engagement with the private sector. According to him, the tax credit initiative was in exis-tence in the last administration but was not utilized. He added that the Buhari administration revised and expanded the initiative to construct roads like the Apapa Wharf Road, the Oworonsoki to Apapa, through Oshodi Road, Obajana-Kabba Road by the same Dangote Group and the Bodo-Bonny bridges and road approved by the Council last week to the NLNG. Fashola said the contract was not unique to the Dangote Group disclosing that several others have expressed interests in the initiative. “So, he’s the one who has applied and we’ve been in this process. So, this is the next batch of roads that they are taking up. They invest their money and then instead of when their taxes come due for payment, they net it off.

That’s the circumstance. This is not concessioning; this is tax credit policy; don’t let’s mix them together.” Explaining the policy further, he said: “The policy says that anybody who wants to invest his personal resources, and it includes individuals, in any infrastructure that the public will have access to, can do so under certain conditions, which includes applying to the Ministry of Works.

The ministry evaluates and there’s a tax credit committee chaired by the Minister of Finance because they keep an eye on how much tax giveaway in one year, so that it doesn’t affect government’s revenue performance, once we take on the investment. So, it’s the committee that then approves and says go ahead. This is good, this is how much tax we’ll allow per year and if the company is satisfied, then we go to BPP and then come to FEC.”

The five concrete roads approved to be constructed by Dangote group, he disclosed, would be at various locations in Borno, Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun states at various sums. The Council also approved the sum of N204.4 for augmentation of the Michael Imoudu/ Ganmo/Afon Junction Road in Ilorin, Kwara State. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also told newsmen that the Council approved the formalization of the Police Special Service in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The Police Special Service, according to him, would be engaging consultants to provide escorts and guards to big corporations, banks and others at a fee to be charged and the revenues therefrom remitted into government’s coffers. “The police projected the use of consultants that will help them to manage this. Part of the revenue will go to Federal Government. Part of it will go to the police. Part of it will go into police allowances. And part will go to consultants as their own fees,” he said. He added that Council also approved contracts worth N754,048,161.25 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for capital projects and that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had approval worth N1, 551,872,886.35 for the construction of network of roads at Federal Ocean Terminal at Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire announced that the Council approved procurement contracts for his ministry worth about N8.6 billion. The procurement include that of test kits for HIV/ AIDS amongst others.

The Minister of Power, Mamman Sale on his part, said he got approval for the construction of 45 km Offafa- Umuahia Transmission Line in Abia State, in the sum of $170,465 plus N814.1m; the construction of 150 33 132 33 1by 60 substation at Obajana with line base extension at Lokoja in the sum of N259.9m and the construction, design, and supply of 2 by 50 MVA 132 33 substation at Ikom with 2 by 132 line base transmission at Calabar, Cross River State. Ahead of the commencement of the Council meeting, the President swore-in five Permanent Secretaries including Ibrahim Yusuf (Katsina), Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos) and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna govt denies reports of helicopters supplying arms to criminals

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Government on Friday denied reports that helicopters were supplying arms and ammunitions to criminal elements in the state. A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan read, “the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs […]
News

Kalu greets Obasanjo at 84

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary. Extending his warm greetings  to family, friends and associates of the statesman, Kalu noted that Baba Obasanjo has played various roles in nation […]
News

NLC may hit streets over petrol price hike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says FG has betrayed trust of Nigerians, taken them for granted The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” by increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the increase, the NLC President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica