FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation at a total sum worth of about N75.78 billion.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, alongside his FCT and Transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the council’s meeting chaired by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday. The FCT with the largest share of the contracts got about N56.2 billion for the construction of Kuje 105 highway, access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail station.

Mohammed said: “Council approved two contracts for the FCT including for the Full Scope Development of FCT Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54,946,009,160.04. “It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period 48 months.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...