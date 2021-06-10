FEC okays N895.5bn supplementary budget for military, COVID-19

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the draft 2021 supplementary budget of N895, 842,462,917 basically for the procurement of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. A total sum of N770.60 billion was earmarked to enhance the capacity of the defence and the security agencies to address current and emerging security challenges in the country. A total of N83.56 billion expenditure is set aside in the budget for the COVID-19 vaccine programme, covering 30 million vaccines from Johnson and Johnson and the logistics costs related to the deployment of the vaccines.

A N40 billion provision is made to take care of the needs for allowances to the health, education sectors and other wage related issues. There is also N1.69 billion for the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme. “Today, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, presented to Council a proposal to seek Council’s approval for the draft Federal Government of Nigeria 2021 Supplementary Budget. “The Council deliberated on our proposal and approved as follows: Having noted the need for the urgent procurement of vaccines and also the need for funding to ensure that Nigeria is able to meet its commitment under the HIV, the Nigeria Progressive AIDS Programme in State, Council approved that we should be able to proceed to the National Assembly with the bill in the total sum.

“Also, the Council noted the urgent need to specifically enhance the capacity of our military and paramilitary agencies to tackle the various security challenges that we currently have in the country. Council on this note approved the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill at an average expenditure of N895, 842,462,917.” The minister maintained that the government will draw from N39.58 billion to finance the supplementary budget just as it will withdraw N135 billion from special levy accounts for the same purpose.

