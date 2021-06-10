News Top Stories

FEC okays N895.5bn supplementary budget for military, COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the draft 2021 supplementary budget of N895, 842,462,917 basically for the procurement of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. A total sum of N770.60 billion was earmarked to enhance the capacity of the defence and the security agencies to address current and emerging security challenges in the country. A total of N83.56 billion expenditure is set aside in the budget for the COVID-19 vaccine programme, covering 30 million vaccines from Johnson and Johnson and the logistics costs related to the deployment of the vaccines.

A N40 billion provision is made to take care of the needs for allowances to the health, education sectors and other wage related issues. There is also N1.69 billion for the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme. “Today, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, presented to Council a proposal to seek Council’s approval for the draft Federal Government of Nigeria 2021 Supplementary Budget. “The Council deliberated on our proposal and approved as follows: Having noted the need for the urgent procurement of vaccines and also the need for funding to ensure that Nigeria is able to meet its commitment under the HIV, the Nigeria Progressive AIDS Programme in State, Council approved that we should be able to proceed to the National Assembly with the bill in the total sum.

“Also, the Council noted the urgent need to specifically enhance the capacity of our military and paramilitary agencies to tackle the various security challenges that we currently have in the country. Council on this note approved the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill at an average expenditure of N895, 842,462,917.” The minister maintained that the government will draw from N39.58 billion to finance the supplementary budget just as it will withdraw N135 billion from special levy accounts for the same purpose.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hundreds arrested in massive global crime sting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Law enforcement agencies say they’ve arrested hundreds of criminals across the world in a three-year operation after police infiltrated an app. Since 2018, Australian police and the FBI have used the encrypted app, An0m, to keep track of organised crime, reports the BBC. It has led to drug trade arrests in 18 countries across […]
News

Insecurity: Imansuagbon urges Edo residents to support Obaseki to stem tide

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

The former governorship aspirant in Edo State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ken Imansuagbon yesterday described as disturbing the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly Edo State as being heightened by the activities of herdsmen and kidnappers.   He, therefore, called on all well-meaning people of the state to join hands and support […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze: Buhari knows what to do to end herders, farmers conflicts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Reacting, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also declared that President Muhammadu Buhari should make a bold statement in order to restrain Fulani herdsmen, who engage in criminality leading to conflicts with farmers and communities across the country. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said Fulanis and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica