FEC okays N92.1bn for Abuja Airport 2nd runway

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday approved the sum of N92.1 billion for the construction of a Second Runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, after this week’s virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja. Sirika told journalists that the entire amount would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport over a period of twelve months. The approval came 24 hours after the President inaugurated the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos. At the inauguration, the President had directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to source for the fund just as he urged the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide the required land for the proposed second Abuja Airport Runway.

