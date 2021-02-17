News

FEC pays last respects to Jakande

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence for former Lagos Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died last week.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, just before the commencement of the week’s virtual meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, called on Cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed.
Jakande served in the Federal Executive Council between November 1993 and March 1995 as Minister of Works and Housing.
Meanwhile, the ongoing FEC as at 10am when it took off with the entrance of President Buhari, had Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; six ministers and some senior aides of the President physically in attendance.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) are also physically attended the meeting.
The Ministers in the Council Chambers include those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Talen; Water Resources Engr. Suleiman Adamu; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.
The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers participated virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

