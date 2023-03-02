The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, at its weekly meeting, celebrated the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect of the country.

Ministers and other Council members congratulated one another and shook hands ahead of the meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. FEC salutes Tinubu, approves N39.6b for transmission contracts Meanwhile, the Council approved the sum of N39.6 billion for various contracts for transmission lines in the Ministry of Power.

This, according to the Minister, Abubakar Aliyu, contained both the offshore (dollars) and onshore (naira) components of the contract value for the projects in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, the minister gave a breakdown of the offshore contracts at $53 million and the onshore at N15.6 million.

The approved contracts, according to him, included the procurement of transmission line materials for re-conducting works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria in favour of Messrs Legacy Power in the sum of $6 million (the offshore value) and (N145 million (onshore component) with 12 months completion period.

He added: “The second memo seeks the council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of 15 kilometre turn-in, turnout line of the existing Akure- Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-station for the transmission company of Nigeria in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Limited in the sum of $2.5 million; Tthat’s the offshore component; the onshore component is N988.5 million.

“The sub-station in Akure, which has been completed over two years ago, is a 330 sub-station and we could not energise that sub-station due to lack of line, and the line is supposed to come from Benin, which is a new line under construction.

“The last memo which has five projects on it sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country for TCN in favour of several contractors in the total 53 million dollars; this is the offshore; then the onshore is N15.6 billion.

The projects are all similar: design, supply and install 2 by 60MVA 132 33kV transmission sub-station across the country.

“We have one in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State; we have another one in Mashi Local Government of Kastina State; we have the third one in Benue State, which is Api and North Bank in Makurdi; then we have the fourth one at Ebonyi State, I by 60MVA transformer at a university in Ebonyi State.

Then we have the other one at Ebonyi Airport; then, the fifth one is a line of 30 kilometre at Rimin Zakara to Kayin in Kano.”

