Sports

Fed Cup to be renamed Billie Jean King Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Fed Cup is to be renamed the Billie Jean King Cup after the tennis great and founder of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).
American King, 76, is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time and won 39 Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles competitions, reports the BBC.
She is an advocate for gender equality and in 1973 won the Battle of the Sexes match against Bobby Riggs.
“It’s very exciting. I’m still not sure it’s true,” said King.
“Then my mind always turns to what I want to accomplish – let’s get going. It’s really an honour and I’m very grateful.”
It is the first time a major global team competition has been named after a woman.
The inaugural 12-team Billie Jean King Cup Finals will take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April.
“I remember the first Federation Cup in 1963,” King added. I love history and I remember saying, ‘We have to make it this year, we have to win the very first one, it’s historical’. And [my team-mates] were like, ‘OK, OK, already’.
“And we did win and it was really special. When I see the Fed Cup trophy today I look at the first one and I think about us. I remember how excited I was.”
The Fed Cup is women’s tennis’ premier international team competition.
It was launched in 1963 and the United States are the most successful team in Fed Cup history having won the tournament 18 times.
King won seven Fed Cups as a player and four as the US team’s captain.
“From playing the first Fed Cup as a member of the victorious US team in 1963, founding the WTA and becoming its first president, to being the first female athlete awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, Billie Jean King has never stopped breaking new ground,” said ITF President David Haggerty.
“Today she adds another ‘first’ to that list. The new name is a fitting tribute to everything she has achieved and will provide a lasting legacy that will inspire future generations of players and fans.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okocha: I regret not winning African Player Award

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles captain has exprfessed his disappointment at not winning the African Footballer of the Year award during his glittering career. Okocha is regarded as one of the best players to have ever come out of African continent but he did not claim the prestigious gong to cement his place among the greats. The […]
Sports

JUST IN: Willian undergoing Arsenal medical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Willian is on the brink of sealing his free transfer to Arsenal  after reportedly undergoing a medical with  Chelsea’ London rivals. The Brazilian announced his departure from Chelsea on Sunday after seven years at the club ahead of his imminent move to the Gunners prior to the 2020-21 campaign – which begins on September 12. And […]
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

    Manchester City’s Champions League ambitions are in ruins once more after Lyon shocked Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-final in Lisbon. City started as firm favourites but came out second best against a fiercely determined Lyon in a game that swung on controversy and uncharacteristic errors in the closing stages. Lyon went ahead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: