Fed Govt Budgets: From 2016 to 2023

CHUKWU DAVID reports the various budget figures President Muhammadu Buhari has presented to the joint sessions of the National Assembly for consideration and approval since he came to power in 2015 to date

Muhammadu Buhari was first inaugurated as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, after he defeated then President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election of that year. However, Jonathan had earlier presented the 2015 budget to the National Assembly for approval before his tenure elapsed. For the 2015 budget, Jonathan presented a budget of N4.5 trillion. President Buhari made his first appearance to the National Assembly for budget presentation on December 22, 2015, when he presented a N6.08 trillion budget for the 2016 fiscal year.

In 2017, the budget figure presented to a joint session of the nation’s apex legislative Assembly was N7.44 trillion. In 2018, President Buhari laid before the National Assembly, a budget figure well above that of the previous year, as the budget was increased to N9.12 trillion. However, in 2019, the executive arm of government thought about reducing the estimates, thereby bringing the budget down to N8.9 trillion.

In the fiscal year 2020, Buhari administration considered it necessary to jerk the fiscal estimates to N10.33 trillion. Since then, the budget figures have continued to witness upward review as the Naira continues to depreciate against the Dollar. In the year 2021, the budget was increased to N13.6 trillion. This was as the nation’s debt profile continues to rise astronomically, with attendant increased pressure on the country for greater commitment towards debt servicing to creditor institutions. Then for the subsisting year 2022, the budget figure presented to National Assembly by President Buhari was N17.126 trillion.

The President, last Friday, presented to a joint session of the National Assembly, the 2023 Appropriation Bill, with a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion and a deficit of N10.78 trillion. The proposed budget comprises statutory transfers of N744.11 billion; nondebt recurrent costs of N8.27 trillion; personnel costs of N4.99 trillion, while pensions, gratuities and retirees’ benefits are expected to gulp N854.8 billion. Moreover, the government earmarked the sum of N1.11trillion for overheads; N5.35 trillion for capital expenditure, including the capital component of statutory transfers; N6.31 trillion for debt service and a sinking fund of N247.73 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.

The proposed budget which was drawn from the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy paper is predicated on some key parameters, including an oil price benchmark of $70 per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); exchange rate of N435.57 per US Dollar and a projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.75 per cent and 17.16 per cent inflation rate.

While he was addressing the lawmakers, President Buhari said the 2023 budget was prepared amidst a very challenging world economy that had been weakened by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and high crude oil prices resulting in huge cost of Petroleum Motoring Spirit (PMS) subsidy and negative spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The President also noted that many economies around the world were currently contending with fiscal instability, slow growth, food crisis, and high interest rates. Buhari explained that the deficit of N10.78 trillion which represents 4.78 percent of estimated GDP, is above the three percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“As envisaged by the law, we need to exceed this threshold considering the need to continue to tackle the existential security challenges facing the country. We plan to finance the deficit mainly by new borrowings totalling N8.8 trillion, N206.18 billion from privatization proceeds and N1.77 trillion drawdowns on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes. Like many other countries, our economy faces headwinds from low revenues, high inflation, exchange rate depreciation and insecurity.

“However, Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product grew by 3.54 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth. Our interventionist and reflationary measures have been very effective and impactful.

We must however continue to work towards achieving much higher levels of growth, especially given our high population growth rate, so that the average Nigerian can truly feel the impact of planned economic growth,” he said. The President said that despite the efforts of his government, unemployment, underemployment, and poverty rates had remained high. According to him, the government is currently implementing several skills development programmes and work opportunity programmes to enhance the employability of Nigerian youths and tackle the troubling level of youth unemployment. He noted that while it was evident that the economy still faced significant challenges, the situation could have been worse without the implementation of some of these programmes in the country.

Lawan’s response

In his address of welcome during the budget presentation, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged the executive to ensure that the 2023 budget, which is tagged budget of fiscal stability and transition, was used to complete most of the ongoing projects across the country.

His words: “This administration has been consistent in ensuring the delivery of landmark infrastructure across the country. The last three Budgets have made generous provisions for different projects. While some have been completed, work on others is ongoing at high paces. The 2023 budget should therefore focus on completing a lot more.” Lawan, who declared oil thieves as the worst enemies of Nigeria, said members of the cartel, who siphon crude oil from pipelines conveying the product to the export terminals in the Niger Delta, have declared war against the country.

He added that the large scale and massive stealing of crude oil, which is the main source of the country’s revenue has become a thing of serious concern as it has reduced drastically revenue available to the government to run its bureaucracy and fund capital projects. According to him, available statistics have put losses from the malaise of stolen crude at between 700,000 to 900,000 barrels per day, leading to about 29 to 35 per cent loss in oil revenue in the first quarter of 2022. According to him, this represents an estimated total fall from N1.1 trillion recorded in the last quarter of 2021 to N790 billion in the first quarter of this year.

He lamented that the national economy had become challenged by dearth of revenues arising the activities of these economic saboteurs. Lawan also said that given the paucity of revenue available to the government, it had become imperative to review the waivers and concessions government had granted to the tune of N6 trillion, arguing that at a difficult time like this, some of the waivers might no longer be justified.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...