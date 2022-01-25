Business

Fed Govt’s energy transition plan faces threats

Nigeria’s desire to transit from the use of fossil fuels to gas fuels is threatened by scarcity of funds among other problems.

 

This is evident by the resolves of some of the major financial institutions in Europe and America not to showing willingness in advancing credit facility to developing countries, especially Nigeria, which are ready to finance many gas-based projects, with a view to transit seamlessly from fossil energy to less carbon energy.

 

This happens, as the Federal Government declared the next ten years as decade of gas revolution, a development introduced by the government in order to effectively harness the gas potentials for greater socio-economic benefits in the country.

 

Known as a decade in which the government would like to efficiently utilise gas resources at its disposal, the period is between 2021 and 2030, during which Nigeria would have effectively utilised its gas optimally.

 

Presently, the country boasts of proven gas reserves of 204 trillion and unproven gas reserves of 600 trillion, a development, which has earned Nigeria as one of the potentially rich gas nations in the world.

 

In an open letter to the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change( IIGCC) recently, a strong coalition of investors in Europe has warned that countries labelling gas fuels as sustainable investments risked channeling capital to activities that are not compatible with Europe climate ambition.

 

By this, Nigeria is not likely to stand at advantage in accessing funds for critical gas resources usages, a development, which has technically limited the chances of the country to rapidly transit from fossil to non-fossil fuels

 

Expectedly, issues such as how Nigeria would get the funds needed for energy transition without hitches are gaining momentum in the industry, as stakeholders believe that the government needs huge capital to effectively transit from fossil fuels to less carbon energy.

 

The Executive Secretary, African Refiner Distributors Association (ARDA) Anibor Kragha urged African countries, including Nigeria to look for a more visible and stronger means of financing energy transition, which is now what both developing and under developing countries are now harping on in order to bring greater economic developments to their doorsteps.

 

He advised the continent to develop a robust financing scheme, through which Africa would be able to develop its own energy transition programmes for growth.

 

According to him, investments in renewables must be galvanised in Africa, if the continent would transit from fossil fuels to non- toxic energy.

 

