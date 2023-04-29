News

Fed Lawmaker Empowers 500 Youths, Women In Borno 

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

A member representing Chibok, Damboa and Gwoza Federal Constituency in Borno State, Hon Ahmed Jaha has empowered about 500 women, youths and less privileged members of his constituency with buses, deep freezers, sewing machines, and ambulance buses for 4 general hospitals in the constituency.

While flagging off the distribution of the empowerment items at the Government House, Maiduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the efforts and support of House of Representatives members.

He thanked the lawmaker for empowering the members of his constituency, saying if all lawmakers would emulate Hon. Jaha the economy of the state-ravaged BH insurgency would be revived.

Governor Zulum said, “With Senator Kashim Shettima, as Vice president more federal projects will be attracted to the state. We are going to join hands to reconstruct Maiduguri Damboa Road.

He urged the beneficiaries to put good use items given to them by the lawmaker and assured the people of Borno that they should expect more.

Earlier, the lawmaker said, “The empowerment items were donated to him by friends, and associated to support my empowerment project. The empowerment is the 14th in the series of this empower projects of my first tenure and you should expect more in the second tenure.”

Hon. Ahmed Jaha said “Today 13 people are going benefit from buses, 360 Deep freezers, 100 sewing machines, while 4 buses go to the General hospitals Damboa, Chibok Gwoza and Ngoshe”, he added.

“The 360 Deep freezers were donated to me by the National Council of Women Society, 100 sewing machines donated by a friend and associates while the ambulances were donated to me by NIDC at N180 million, while the 13 buses were the buses we used for our 2023 campaigns “, Hon.Jaha added.

Highlights of the event include photographs and presentation of keys to the by. beneficiaries of the vehicles, deep freezers and sewing machines.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

