‘Fed rate hike may trigger capital flight from Nigeria’

Nigeria may experience capital flight, if as widely expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve, in its bid to curb soaring inflation, hikes interest rates several times this year, FBNQuest Research has said. Commenting on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) recently published Nigerian Capital Importation report for Q3’21, the firm, in a report released yesterday, also predicted that rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would negatively impact capital importation into Nigeria.

Noting that the NBS’ report showed that the total value of capital imported into the country in the third quarter of last year increased by 97.7 per cent to $1.7 billion from $875.62 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, FBNQuest Research pointed out that portfolio investments accounted for the largest share (70.3 per cent) of total capital inflows.

It further stated: “The primary drivers of portfolio inflows were money market instruments which accounted for 65.4 per cent of inflows of total portfolio investment. Inflow into the money market represented q/q and y/y increases of 76.2 per cent and 119.1 per cent respectively as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) cautiously reenter the market after the pandemic-induced lull. “FPIs’ apathy towards money market instruments and fixed income is based on on-going FX liquidity issues and negative real interest rates on investments due to double-digit headline inflation. Investments in money market instruments remain significantly below prepandemic levels.”

 

