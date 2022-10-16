Opinion

Federal Character and quest for good governance

Posted on Author Oladele Kelvin

A commentator on Facebook recently wrote about a newspaper’s criticism in Baltimore, U.S: “What is a newspaper from Nigeria doing talking about Mayor Scott?”

To that commenter, it is unusual for a Nigerian Newspaper to take its criticism all the way to a small city’s mayor in the United States. The commenter must have forgotten- if he ever knew- the universality of good governance.

Another thing the commenter doesn’t know that Nigerians know, is the fact that Federal Character Newspaper is owned by a very controversial figure. Etcetera Ejikeme or Paschal Uche Ejikeme who owns this publication was extremely controversial as a columnist for Punch Newspaper before he relocated to the US.

It is no surprise to those of us who read him in Nigeria that he has continued his critic business in the United States. After all, they say, old habits die hard, just as the quest for good governance is almost eternal.

The article in question asked if Mayor Brandon Scott is too young or simply incompetent. It stresses on the fact that the city that the Mayor presides over is dirty and filled with crimes and deadbeat houses.

This did not go down well with folks in Baltimore – judging from comments. Etcetera Ejikeme founded Federal Character in 2021 in Maryland, United States. It reached out to the singer, songwriter to know why he decided to tow this route. “Journalism is a very important part of my life,” he said.

Federal Character is for truth telling and a means to hold the feet of political leaders to the fire. Whether in Nigeria or around the world, politicians have one thing in common – they never speak the truth and Nigerian politicians are the worst. Federal Character will hold them right down to it.

 

 

