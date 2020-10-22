Metro & Crime

Federal Fire Service members attack JED leaving scores injured

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) on Thursday came under attack from men of the Federal Fire Service, led by the Assistant Controller of thw Fire Service, Bauchi, Usman Yakmut, leaving several staff injured.

 

New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when Yakmut, who went to the Regional Office with the purpose of collecting his prepaid meter, was politely asked to park his vehicle at the visitor’s parking lot but he refused saying that as a “military” officer, he was supposed to drive into the premises.

 

All efforts to persuade him that visitors were not allowed to drive into the premises fell on deaf ears and he subsequently called on his men to invade the office.

 

Some of the staff were severely beaten while others received minor injuries.

It took the intervention of the police and Civil Defence operatives to bring the situation under control.

As at the time of filling this report, monetary losses as well as the extent of damage done to the office were yet to be ascertained.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director/CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC, Engr Hashim Ibrahim Bakori who decried the crudity deployed by the Federal Fire Service Officer said it was not only primitive but barbaric.

