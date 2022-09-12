Federal Government and reforms in NDDC (part 1)

There have been very positive indications that President Muhammadu Buhari is setting his administration’s footing right towards finding lasting solutions to the developmental challenges in the Niger Delta region of the country. Well, one would say, and agreeably so that this is happening rather late in the administration. But then, setting up the foundation is the most important part of any structure, and if the Buhari administration can set the region on the right foundation for development, that would be such a good legacy, and a valuable handover gift to the president’s successor.

The template to reform the NDDC as seen in the ministerial action plan offers an insight to Mr. President’s approach that is aimed at yielding visible impacts and have the commission primed to focus on the path of its set objectives. For instance, a study by an independent researcher on the socioeconomic and environmental situations in the region had discovered that the problems facing the commission and the region are multi-disciplinary and would require a comprehensive policy and serious dedication by all stakeholders. Hence, rather than take the conventional route of tackling factors that have impeded development in the region, the new management of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs chose to make policies and develop strategies to seal the loopholes that have been encouraging corruption.

This approach sends right signals to stakeholders and will effectively redirect the responsibility of oil exploring firms hosted by the region to meet needs of the region, and no longer to individuals. If this reform is sustained, the neglect seen in communities which bear the negative effects of oil exploitation will be addressed and oil firms will be alive to their corporate social responsibility to the communities where they operate so as to ensure smooth operations which will maximize the security of their staff and facilities.

Apparently, in a bid to correct the negative impression about the NDDC in terms of abandoned projects, the ministry decided to suspend award of new projects. It would rather not contribute to the list by hurrying to award new ones, but take steps to pay contractors for completed projects, seek ways to complete ongoing projects and rebuild confidence of NigerDeltans in government. This will likely require tracing projects and ensuring contractors return to site of ongoing projects. Where projects are seen to have been wrongly awarded due to poor assessment or political influence, there would be steps to correct same. For instance, where a road construction project that should have targeted the opening of a major economic route in a community was awarded for another road with less economic importance, this could be corrected by linking up such road project with an existing road. More importantly, going forward, there should be an interface with benefitting communities to get their input which will give them a sense of onwership and as such secure the project. Also, this would ensure the community get full impact of that intervention project.

One thing this writer is almost certain about the new management of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is that there will be remarkable cooperation and collaboration between the Commission and state governments in the region. This near certainty is borne out of the bipartisan and pro-development approach adopted by the minister, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, while serving as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA). He paid a visit to his state governor, seeking partnership with the government upon his appointment, disregarding the political difference between them. With this bipartisan disposition, the writer can confidently state that the minister will pay less attention to political barriers in partnering and cooperating with heads of governments in the region.

This partnership is very essential to the success of the developmental agenda of the federal government for the region, especially in the areas of security, poverty alleviation and selection of intervention projects. Also, curbing of militancy and vandalism on oil facilities will be best achieved with the incorporation of community leaders into the security measures undertaken by the government through the Commission. Poverty alleviation and skills development programmes would be targeted at all citizens regardless of political affiliation when community leaders are involved.

In response to the clamour for constitution of an NDDC board, federal government has assured this will be done, only it will ensure that the constituted board reflects the ongoing reforms recommended in the report of the forensic audit. In order to open no room for impediments against the progress of these reforms, government is taking time to pick individuals to make a board which will always insist on qualified contractors before awarding contracts, prefer merit over nepotism and see that the Commission attains its specific mandate rather than being jack of all trade.

Finally, the ministerial template seeking a joint project monitoring and evaluation group involving all stakeholders including the Commission, government, donor oil companies/agencies, and the communities where these projects are sited. This is necessary to avoid manipulation of reports by the staff of the Commission who may be biased in reporting the status of some projects to cover up inadequacies.

All efforts by President Buhari to give back to the region that generates the most revenue for the country. It is importance that government ensure peace and tranquility in the Niger Delta. And these can only be achieved with speedy development of the region through the NDDC.

Akinbobola Akindele , writes from Akoko Southeast, Ondo State

