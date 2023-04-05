News Top Stories

FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday For Easter Celebration

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Federal Government has declared Friday 7 and Monday 10, April 2023 as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Easter.

The Federal Government made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Begore, Aregbeshola, urged Christians to inculcate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

The minister advised the Christians and all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of this great occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for an end to the security challenges in parts of the country.

Aregbesola added that he assures Nigerians that the nation is persistently on the path to greatness and urges all to positively deploy their creative energy for the full realization of the coming prosperity.

Mariam Adebukola

