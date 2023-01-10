Federal Government promises to end fuel import by 2024

Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation completed …to begin production in Q1 2023

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will put an end to importation of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, by 2024.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpre Sylva, said this would be made possible by the commencement of operations in the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery as well as Port Harcourt refineries, which is expected to commence production this quarter.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation of the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) had been completed.

Sylva, who disclosed this yesterday at the PMB Administration Scorecard briefing held in Abuja, said the government had also made additional provisions in terms of investments in private refineries, which would boost availability of fuel in the country.

According to him, apart from the Dangote Refinery in which the NNPCL holds

