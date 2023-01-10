News Top Stories

Federal Government promises to end fuel import by 2024

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Success Nwogu Comment(0)
  • Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation completed …to begin production in Q1 2023

 

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will put an end to importation of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, by 2024.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpre Sylva, said this would be made possible by the commencement of operations in the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery as well as Port Harcourt refineries, which is expected to commence production this quarter.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation of the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) had been completed.

Sylva, who disclosed this yesterday at the PMB Administration Scorecard briefing held in Abuja, said the government had also made additional provisions in terms of investments in private refineries, which would boost availability of fuel in the country.

According to him, apart from the Dangote Refinery in which the NNPCL holds

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I’m not missing, Frank Egondu dismisses news report

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo.

An indigene of Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, Mr. Frank Egondu has dismissed a news report which purportedly declared him missing since 2019. An online media had reported that Egondu got missing after the Oraifite mayhem of December 2 2019 when the police stormed the residence of the lawyer to the […]
News

LASTMA officers, others to wear body camera

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and others in the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) will now be using body cameras as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has finally approved the use of the device to enhance their safety while on duty. The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s […]
News

Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Wednesday, constituted an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over non-compliance with the Petroleum Act and breach of the Joint Venture Agreement entered into with the Federal Government. The Ad Hoc Committee was mandated to probe the Oil Mining Lease granted to SPDC between 1959 to 1989, and 1989 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica