Federal Govt, World Bank train civil servants on IPPIS

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has in conjunction with the World Bank, held sensitisation training for selected officers across all grade levels from 12 core Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the importance and gains of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The training was also to familiarise civil servants with the Fiscal Governance Institution Project of the World Bank. Represented by Engr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, the HoSF, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, in her remarks at the programme held in Abuja, disclosed that the Fiscal Governance Institution Project has the potential of consolidating on the achievements of the implementation of the IPPIS Human Resource Module in the federal civil service. She said that the IPPIS Service Wide Department domiciled in her office has the statutory responsibility for the full deployment and management of the IPPIS Human Resource component of the core MDAs being pursued in accordance with the intention of governing the project guidelines, design and framework within the approved timeframe, in line with public policy implementation highest standards.

She further revealed that this exercise has not only sanitised the HR record but has changed its record keeping and retrieval. The World Bank Senior Public Sector Specialist and Co-Task team leader for Fiscal Governance and Institutional Project, Mrs. Maya Gusarova, in her remarks said that Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) was one of the core government systems which con-tain personal information of all employees and support decision making in HR management. She added that no public sector or government Institution could function transparently without proper deployment of digital technology. The World Bank specialist announced that the benefits of the full deployment of IPPIS and HRMIS modules were tremendous and worthwhile, adding that this would take the Nigerian Civil Service to a world – class standard that would accelerate national development as envisaged in the FCSSIP 25

 

