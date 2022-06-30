Federal High Court begins 2022 Yearly vacation July 25 – Chief Judge

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, yesterday announced the commencement of the Annual Vacation of the court beginning from July 25. The vacation is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended). He said the Vacation will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September, 2022. A statement by the Assistant Director of Information for the Court, Catherine Oby Christopher, quoted the Chief Judge that the vacation is in order for the Judges of the court to enjoy their rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.

