Federal High Court Chief Judge goes into isolation

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has gone on self – isolation, following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among his official aides. Justice Tsoho, in the bid to prevent possible spread of the virus, has also ordered some key staff in his office to do same, pending the results of tests conducted for him, members of his immediate family and close aides. A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court, Oby Nwandu, which confirmed the development, said: “The court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID-19 prescribed by global and national health authorities. “His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19. “He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected. “The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment.”

Kebbi grants waivers to tax payers

The Kebbi State Government has granted tax waivers to individual tax payers in the state, which it said will serve as COVID-19 palliatives to the citizens. Addressing journalists yesterday, the state’s Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Illiyasu Arzika, said the waiver was part of the state government’s contribution to COVID-19 palliative. He said: “You see the suspension of the implementation of new rates, fines and levies in the state as part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of the COVID- 19 lockdown on business owners and individual tax payers. “The state annual development levy imposed by law on every taxable adult person in the state is hereby wavered 100 per cent for the current assessment year 2020.”

US records over 77,000 cases in one day

United States of America’s coronavirus crisis yesterday took a turn for the worse. More than 77,000 new cases were reported Thursday, beating the old singleday record by nearly 10,000. The daily death toll is more than 900, including a record 156 in Florida. Meanwhile, the national debate over wearing masks is intensifying as large parts of the economy remain at a standstill. “I also want to stress to them the severity and the seriousness that we find ourselves in,” Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday. Suarez said he’s meeting with business leaders Friday to discuss another citywide shutdown. “We’re not sure exactly if there are any tools left in the toolkit, frankly,” he said. “If people don’t wear masks, the decision is going to be made for all of us because the trajectory we’ve been going on for the last couple of weeks is unsustainable,” Gelber said.

Deceased healthcare workers to get financial benefits

The House of Representative Committee on Health Services has said plans are on to grant financial benefit to families of healthcare workers who lose their lives while trying to save others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman of the Committee, Tanko Sununu, who made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Abuja, said the National Assembly was still reviewing the manner of compensation that should be made available to the affected families. He said: “We are not unmindful of our health workers in the frontline who paid the ultimate price. This is why we are working out a plan to compensate their families. A committee has been set up. The families of the deceased will be located and we must ensure the money reaches them.”

Lagos govt discharges 52 patients

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said 52 patients comprising 17 females, 25 males and 10 foreign nationals were discharged from isolation facilities to reunite with the society. He said the patients were eight from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), six from Onikan and eight from LUTH isolation centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID- 19. He, however, said: “It is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID- 19FreeLagos.”

More girls will drop out of school -NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said more girls were likely to drop out of school after the coronavirus pandemic. It also said there would be early marriages, high fertility morbidity and maternal mortality, abortions, VVF, as well as low self esteem at attending to personal healthcare after the pandemic. Ebonyi State Director of the commission, Mr. Edward Ogbu, who stated this in Abakaliki, said: “In the absence of schooling, more girls are likely to drop out of school and other consequences could include early marriage and high fertility, morbidity and maternal mortality, abortion, VVF, low self esteem at attending to personal healthcare.”

Ekiti postpones reopening of worship centres

Contrary to July 17 earlier announced by Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to reopen worship centres in Ekiti State, the state government in view of what it described as lack of preparedness on the part of the religious leaders, has shifted ground and directed that churches and mosques be opened on August 14. A statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya- Kolade, said: “In view of the foregoing, the state government has shifted the date for the reopening of worship centres to August 14 to give the worship centres enough time to meet the prescribed conditions for the reopening.”

Edo discharges 51 more patients, records two new deaths

The Edo State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 51 more coronavirus (COVID- 19) patients who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to reunite with the society. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state has recorded 24 new confirmed cases and two more COVID-19-related deaths, adding that 13 cases were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, the remaining 11 were tested at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory. He said: “Edo State has now recorded a total of 1874 confirmed cases, 8049 suspected cases, 1150 discharged persons and 62 deaths.”

Like this: Like Loading...