Federal High Court declines requests to stop LG polls

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, has refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the holding of the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State. Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko, said in a ruling delivered on Friday, July 23, in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021, which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other Political Parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State government. Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on behalf of the Lagos State government. The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election coming up today, July 24. In a similar development, the above decision of the Court was also upheld in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC & Another in Suit No FHC/L/ CS/625/2021.

