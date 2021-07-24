News

Federal High Court declines requests to stop LG polls

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, has refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the holding of the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State. Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko, said in a ruling delivered on Friday, July 23, in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021, which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other Political Parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State government. Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on behalf of the Lagos State government. The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election coming up today, July 24. In a similar development, the above decision of the Court was also upheld in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC & Another in Suit No FHC/L/ CS/625/2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc. The commission said the operational licence; RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25. The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general public and policy holders. NAICOM said the decision was in exercise […]
News

Why General Adeniyi hasn’t faced court martial

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Facts have emerged on why former commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj- Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, is yet to be arraigned before a Special Court Martial, months after he was posted for jurisdiction. Our correspondent gathered that the senior officer will face trial on disciplinary ground. The Army authorities had posted the senior officer for trial, […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: INEC mulls postponement of October 31 polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

  The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the postponement of the October 31 byelections in 11 states across the country, due to the protest against police brutality.   Lagos State, which has declared 24-hour curfew as a result of the protest, is one of the states where the byelection was scheduled. INEC National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica