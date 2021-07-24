Federal High Court declines requests to stop LG polls

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, has refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the holding of the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State. Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko, said in a ruling delivered on Friday, July 23, in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021, which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other Political Parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State government. Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on behalf of the Lagos State government. The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election coming up today, July 24. In a similar development, the above decision of the Court was also upheld in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC & Another in Suit No FHC/L/ CS/625/2021.
Related Articles
NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc. The commission said the operational licence; RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25. The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general public and policy holders. NAICOM said the decision was in exercise […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why General Adeniyi hasn’t faced court martial
Facts have emerged on why former commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj- Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, is yet to be arraigned before a Special Court Martial, months after he was posted for jurisdiction. Our correspondent gathered that the senior officer will face trial on disciplinary ground. The Army authorities had posted the senior officer for trial, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: INEC mulls postponement of October 31 polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the postponement of the October 31 byelections in 11 states across the country, due to the protest against police brutality. Lagos State, which has declared 24-hour curfew as a result of the protest, is one of the states where the byelection was scheduled. INEC National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)