Federal lawmaker presents succour to flood victims in Plateau

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to 10 communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency.

Hon Komsol, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area, said he is determined to alleviate the hardships caused by the floods on his constituents.

The relief items included 312 bags of rice, 312 bags of gari, 312 bags of beans, 124 matrasses, 624 blankets, 624 mosquito nets, 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of roofing sheets, 150 packs of zinc nails and 100 bags of roofing nails amongst other items.

“I approached the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with the names of nine communities which were first hit by this disaster. They are Kalong, Derli’it, Dense, Shimankar, Angwan Zam, Dung-Kul, Desa, Longvel and Jang.

However, of recent, some other communities within my constituency were also affected, which are: Pangshol, Kuka (Jiban) both in Shendam LGA, with Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA, and Lalin, Shamang, Koetoes all in Mikang LGA are now incorporated and are also benefiting from these items given to us by NEMA.

“We have identified their community leaders and after this symbolic presentation, everyone will go to the store and pick their own. I must say that ensure you deliver these items to the affected persons. Deliver same just the way we are delivering these items to you their representatives,” the lawmaker said at the presentation.

The Coordinator, NEMA North Central, Mr Eugine Nyelong, said they received a distressed call from the lawmaker seeking for some intervention to those affected by the natural disaster in his constituency across nine communities.

Like this: Like Loading...