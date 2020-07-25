Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Honours Dr. Betta Edu with Award of Excellence

The Hon. Commissioner for Health and chairman of Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Response Team Dr. Betta Edu has been invited by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Collaboration with Excellent Women International for an award of recognition and endorsement into the NIGERIA QUINTESSENTIAL WOMAN. roll call of fame!

According to a letter sent to Dr. Edu, “ we appreciate your positive impact, relentless effort and diligence in your esteemed position which has distinguished you amongst so many women in Nigeria, it is highly commendable.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Collaboration with Excellent Women International have considered you worthy of recognition and endorsement in this year’s “THE NIGERIAN QUINTESSENTIAL WOMAN AWARD OF EXCELLENCE”. This is an annual noble award to encouraged women who have carved a niche for themselves through vision and positive impact in their respected positions and in the society.

The letter also stated that Dr. Betta Edu will be recognised on the 30th of July, 2020 along side other women of very top ranks in Nigeria who have been able to distinguish themselves.

