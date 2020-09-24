Metro & Crime

Federal Mortgage Bank MD’s sister abducted in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

Bandits have kidnapped Hajiya Asiya Dangiwa, the younger sister of the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Dangiwa. “The bandits kidnapped their victim in Kankia town of Katsina State in the early hours of Wednesday (yesterday) about 1am,” a family source said. The source added that the bandits entered the matrimonial home of the victim where they met her husband and demanded money from him.

“The husband told the bandits that he had only N20,000 in his pocket and they collected the money and decided to go with his wife based on the fact that her brother is the MD of a mortgage bank,” the source added. According to the source, the bandits have not demanded any ransom from the family. The source said that the family had been directed to intensify prayers for the safe release of the victim. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident. Isah said on the phone that the police were intensifying efforts to track down the hoodlums and rescue the victim.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Deaconess inserted sticks into my private parts – Teenage maid

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…’also burnt me with lighter’   In a shocking video currently shattering social media, a 14-year-old girl, Princess Michael, claims her madam, Deaconess Yemi Awolola, inserted sticks into her private parts and used lighter on her as punishment.   The video, shared by Okewu Godwin on his Facebook wall, shows Princess sporting healing wounds on […]
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Asa Investment appeals High Court ruling, applies for stay of execution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Asa Investments, owned by the Saraki family, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,  challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of Justice Abiodun Adebara of the Kwara State High Court. Justice Adebara had, in his ruling, lifted the interim order of injunction the […]
Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister. Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: