Federal Mortgage Bank MD’s sister abducted in Katsina

Bandits have kidnapped Hajiya Asiya Dangiwa, the younger sister of the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Dangiwa. “The bandits kidnapped their victim in Kankia town of Katsina State in the early hours of Wednesday (yesterday) about 1am,” a family source said. The source added that the bandits entered the matrimonial home of the victim where they met her husband and demanded money from him.

“The husband told the bandits that he had only N20,000 in his pocket and they collected the money and decided to go with his wife based on the fact that her brother is the MD of a mortgage bank,” the source added. According to the source, the bandits have not demanded any ransom from the family. The source said that the family had been directed to intensify prayers for the safe release of the victim. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident. Isah said on the phone that the police were intensifying efforts to track down the hoodlums and rescue the victim.

