Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, lauds Buhari over project

The Medical Director of Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State, Prof. Shehu Sale has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing COVID-19 interventions for hospitals across the country. He stated this on Friday, while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the intervention was yielding positive impact on service delivery in the hospital. Sale said that the Federal Government had funded new projects in its COVID-19 interventions. The MD, a Consultant Psychiatrist also commended the Minister of State for Health Sen. Olorunimbe Mamora for his support towards achieving the successes in the hospital.

He listed the projects to include; construction and equipping of intensive care unit, construction and equipping of molecular laboratory, construction and equipping of isolation centre and procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). According to him, the projects would also deliver improved healthcare to the hard-to-reach communities in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to the provision of Essential Healthcare Services. ‘’We really appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for bolstering and funding healthcare delivery by these interventions meant to serve Nigerians, especially those living in Northwest states and other neighbouring countries,” he said.

 

