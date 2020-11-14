Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Sokoto impacting mental health in Nigeria positively –CMD, Dr. Sale

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, is one of the eight psychiatric hospitals controlled by the Federal Ministry of Health; it is located in Kware town, the local government headquarters of Kware Local Government Area in Sokoto State. The Medical Director of the hospital Dr Shehu Sale talks about equipment, services achievements, challenges and more in this interview with AHMED IDRIS. Excerpts…

How did Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Sokoto come into an existence?

It was one of the state-owned hospitals that were taken over in the 1980s by the Federal Government. It was established under the Military Government by a decree in 1988. It was taken over 25 years ago by the Federal Government.

What are the services the hospital renders and how prepared is it to render the services excellently?

The mandate of the hospital is the same with other serving Federal Psychiatric Hospitals in the country. There are eight (8) of them altogether. The main mandate of the hospital are for provision of mental healthcare services, research and training of healthcare providers and the mandate is being carried out effectively by the hospital. When I took over the leadership of this hospital in June 2017, the staff strength was very low, about 500 but now we have about 700 staff members. Within these three years, the areas where the staff strength was increased include critical services, namely nurses, pharmacists and medical doctors and also medical laboratory scientists. They were very few of these main professionals that are needed hospitals. We also have the other ones but these are the main ones. So we have a number of them but we still need more.

What are the facilities that the hospital has for carrying out the services?

Before I took over, the services were very scanty but within the last three and half years we have increased services greatly and remarkably. We were able to computerise our record system, we were also able to computerise our finance system in the account and this is very important because it minimised wastage and other sharp practices i account. And we have received a lot of donations from the state government under the leadership of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. We have received a lot of donations from others individuals such as vehicles and ambulances, medical equipment and these are all geared towards family clinic, that is NHIS clinic so that the hospital will not only provide psychiatric services but any other services provided by other hospitals. We have renovated the buildings, we have the equipment, we have ambulance and we have the personnel to provide the services. I’m only waiting for the management’s approval to establish the tester services but all that is needed to establish the services are available.

In terms of equipment that you have mentioned, I know the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital is a specialised one in terms of providing services to people with psychiatric issues. Are there special equipment that helps in your work?

Yes, we have the equipment that are needed to provide psychiatric services mainly electronic therapy which we had before I came but I was able to acquire another one. We also acquired electrocardiograph and others needed for our services. They were two before I came but we also purchased two. And in addition, for family clinic, we have all the equipment required in a standard theatre – ultrasound machine, the x-ray is on its way and T-scan is also on its way. The Federal Government is trying to purchase through the Ministry of Health six scan machines for the hospital and we have been getting tremendous support from the ministry. The ministry has promised a lot and has been keeping its promises. If you knew the hospital, there has been great improvement from the way it was in 2017 when I took over. I had to write to a special request for special intervention funds. I wrote to senate committee on health, budget office, Minister of Finance, Minister of Health and to the Governor. Within one month, the Minister of State for Health then Dr. Osagie Ehanire who is now the Hon. Minister Health came here with support from ministries and agencies; the hospital was well funded to the level of development you are seeing now. However most of the buildings in the hospital are not fully renovated and equipped, even the staff quarters.

What are the things that distinguish the hospital from others like it?

The service are basically the same, they provide the same services and have the same mandate. Before I took over I could say it was least developed and least funded hospital. Many of things you see here were not there. As you can see the development is remarkable because the hospital was not fenced before. We fenced it within 2.8km and we needed 1.5km of fence. The first 2.8km was to secure the hospital land from encroachment and the other 1.5km was to secure the hospital building and we constructed three gates. We have a new ITV now and new café well equipped with computer and internet. The hospital is now wired, you can assess internet anywhere and that was donated by Nigeria Communication Commission to the hospital. We just put in place computer lab for training and as I said earlier the hospital is computerised. We have done greatly; both the state and federal government have done greatly to develop this hospital and not only that even the three senators -Sen. Gobir has supported the hospital, Sen. Aliyu Wamako and the House of Rep chairman of this area have helped greatly and of course His Excellency the Governor of the state Aminu Tambuwal and his eminence who have been supporting the hospital before I even took over and contributed their effort since I took over. So, I’m happy with the development so far.

In what way will you say the hospital has impacted on the Nigeria society?

We have made impact in the provision of services. You can see a lot of patients around been treated more than before. The number of patients has increased greatly in the past three and half years, and there is health education that we do on the media; publicity and that has led to increase in number of patients who ordinarily had no knowledge of the hospital but now they have improved their mental state and have gone back to their jobs or farms. So it has contributed a lot to the economic development of the hospital by making the patients mentally stable to go back to their job and function well or back to the school. There is a school attached to this hospital, school of basic nursing in psychiatric study but I leant that a there is no accreditation, could you give details about this? When I assumed office the hospital had lost its a c -creditation but we have to provide items, manpower to regain accreditation and we did that within period of two months. At the end of the two months registration took place, nursing and midwifery council and institution was instituted. In fact I increased the number of their staff and even the student intake has increased right now. Last year, it was the best psychiatric school in the country because we had 100 percent pass rate of students. So now we are having more applications to the extent that the number of students that applied for admission is now more than the number we are given because of the standard of the school. Even the teachers I leant are the most qualified of all of psychiatric school in the country and even the number is more than any other psychiatric schools in Nigeria.

What is the capacity of patients you can accommodate?

The bed capacity we have is up to 210 and at any time the bed occupancy is over 50 percent and as I speak to you now we are about to start a new facility. The building is there, we just want to equip it and start those services.

What is your joy as the MD of the hospital?

I’m really very happy. Initially when I assumed office, anytime I entered the office I felt depressed because of the dilapidated state of the buildings; the staff motivation was low, nothing was working but now I come to the office with joy and I go back home with joy. People are happy in the staff quarters, children are praying for me for renovating their houses. The staff are happy, people now come to work. There are a few challenges but out of 100 challenges we have dealt with 90 percent of them. People are happy in the environment. Before you come to work at 8:00am you will see virtually everybody in their various offices. The arrears have been paid, money employees were owed has been paid by government; so there is nothing like government owing staff.

How has the hospital been dealing with COVID-19 pandemic?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to manage, work continuously because it’s one of the centres that provide essential services. So we never closed, we continued to work while observing the COVID-19 protocols. Even though the number of patients during that time dropped, the services did not stop.

What are your future plans for the hospital?

Apart from what I have achieved now, I really want to see the hospital like any other in the world. I was trained in South Africa. I did my source specialist and master in philosophy in psychiatry. I know those places and my dream is to have a place here like the best centres where I was trained. We are going to have every gadget that’s needed in psychiatric hospital- MRI, CT scan, best buildings, best infrastructure and to provide best services that any hospital can provide in the world.

