Federal poly Bauchi sacks two lecturers over ‘sexual assault’

The Federal Polytechnic in Bauchi has sacked two lecturers of the institution accused of sexually harassing female students.

Yahaya Gumau, the institution’s Rector, broke the news after the 98th meeting of the polytechnic’s governing council on Saturday.

Gumau said the sacked lecturers include Musa Baba Abubakar of the General Studies Department and Adebusoye Michael Sunday of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department.

Gumau, who spoke with journalists after the Governing Council’s meeting, also dismissed claims that the institution was trying to cover up the matter.

“I welcome you to witness the final verdict of all that have been making waves in the media concerning the issue of our staff who was reported to have been allegedly involved in rape, Abubakar Musa Baba,” he said.

“But what surprises me the most is that it is only his own name that is being mentioned. The other lecturer’s name was silent in the media, I don’t know the reason or the rationale behind it.

“This issue of Musa Baba, came up on August 3, 2021. The extant rule of the Polytechnic is that, if an issue of this magnitude happens, the complainant has to write. And immediately when she wrote, the Registrar, that very evening, was in my house with her HOD.”

The rector said the dismissal had followed the report of a committee constituted to look into the matter.

“I directed that the staff be queried which was the next line of action as per the extant rules of our institution as provided by the federal government. But when his reply was not satisfactory, we established a committee to investigate that matter thoroughly to its logical conclusion,” he added.

“After the committee submitted its report, the next authority that should have looked into the issue is the Sub-Committee of the Council. And the Council normally meet quarterly. This issue happened after the last council and it was the next meeting that would decide on the case,” he added.

“The Senior Staff Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee met and invited the suspect. We cross-examined him and made our recommendations to the Council.

“The Council today, has finally, approved the dismissal of Abubakar Musa Baba from the service of the Polytechnic, Bauchi. Also, Adebusoye Michael Sunday is dismissed from the services of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi with effect from Saturday on a similar case. That is the decision of the Council on these issues.”

The Rector said that the dismissal letters of the erring lecturers would be submitted to the police and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Gumau added that the two security agencies, which assisted the institution during the investigation, would continue with the case.

