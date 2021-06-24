Federal Poly Nekede raises the alarm on alleged ‘poisoned meat

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has raised the alarm over the influx of strangers purportedly selling ‘dry meat,’ in the campus of the institution. Following findings by the security unit of the institution, the polytechnic management had swiftly announced that it had reasons to believe that the purported ‘dry meat’ was unwholesome for human consumption. It also warned students, staff and residents of the host community to be careful of what they eat and from whom they buy meat and other edibles. In two separate memos to the polytechnic community, signed by the Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. E. B. Nwosu and the Polytechnic’s Registrar, A. E. Okoronkwo, the management conveyed to the polytechnic community with particular emphasis on the students, to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement on campus. The memo by the PRO reads in part; “Information reaching the management of the polytechnic from our internal security network confirms that there are suspected intruders parading themselves as ‘Dry Meat’ sellers on campus. “Our security personnel interrogated the so-called meat sellers, who claim to come from Aba and thereafter compelled them to eat the meat and they vehemently refused.”

