Federal Republic of Miyetti Allah At 61

Terrorist organisation incorporated as Miyetti Allah whose dumbed headship authorises maiming, raping, slaughtering of citizens across the country with on-your-face impunity must be celebrating in its quiet recesses that it has visited Afghanistan on Nigeria at 61!

 

No leader watches while citizens are been murdered and uprooted from their ancestral homes and farm lands.

 

The last statistical account revealed that more than six hundred thousand Nigerians from President Muhammadu Buhari’s ancestral home state have relocated to Niger Republic.

David J. Singer, a South African and one of the world’s best war strategists in his book titled: ‘Correlate of War (COW)’ states that if a thousand people are killed in state conflicts and five thousand people are displaced within a period of  one year, such conflicts have metamorphosed into war!

 

Only a few weeks ago Governor Zulum of Borno State told journalists that over twenty thousand Borno State citizens have been slaughtered. Even though this figure is conservatively way out of the known numbers of victims of Fulani’s terrorism, banditry killings, Boko Haram’s attacks and ISWAP’s nihilists.

 

It’s even more worrisome now that Miyetti Allah has gone beyond issuing statements on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. In many cases, the Federal Government has been caught issuing clear and unambiguous statements on behalf of Miyetti Allah.

The terrorist organisation has been playing the Federal Government’s roles by placing a N100 million ransom on Nnamdi Kalu’s head if caught dead or alive before he was eventually arrested in Kenya.

The fact about who pays or gets what on Kalu’s eventual arrest is still shrouded in secrecy.

 

Many a time Presidency spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu and Mr. Femi Adesina have directly responded to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over his reservations on the banal and terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen’s killing of farmers in Benue State.

 

Nigerians are at cross roads as to which to be known and called their government between Miyetti Allah and the Federal Government.

 

Mr. Femi Adesina in a national television programme some two years ago told Nigerians that it’s better for them to let go of their ancestral lands instead of allowing themselves to be slaughtered on the same piece of land by Fulani terrorists.

 

That was the worst statement that could come out from a presidential spokesman. President Buhari has himself been intentionally pursuing Miyetti Allah’s agenda which has been advocating for the appropriation of Nigerians’ ancestral land for cattle colony; to the bill of forest control, to open grazing, to ancient grazing routes in the private businesses of cattle herding.

 

Now that Nigeria is at the verge of imminent collapse, those who ensure the pending decoupling will have their dates in the hall of shame! Nigerians also wait with bathed breath for the President to declare the herdsmen bandits as terrorist.

 

The Senate having foot dragged for so long recently made a resolution to call the killer herdsmen terrorist and not bandits. So the ball is now clearly in the court of Mr. President.

 

Nigerians and indeed the global community would like to see President Buhari take positive action against the group to prove that he is not pandering to them or handling them with kid gloves; while he handles other groups with an iron fist.

 

Erasmus Ikhide contributed this article from Lagos and can be reached via: ikhideerasmus@gmail. com.Shittu writes from Abuja

