Federal University Kebbi matriculates 2,230 students

The Federal University Kebbi (FUKB) has matriculated 2, 230 students for the 2020/2021 academic session. Delivering his speech at the ceremony yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bello Shehu, said the university is performing its seventh matriculation for the 2020/2021 academic session. “This session, we received over 12, 000 requests for admission, but our university has only been able to admit 2,230, who are being inducted today,” he added. He then congratulated the students, advising them to prepare to cross many hurdles before earning the degree they were being matriculated for. “These hurdles include hard work, strict adherence to university rules and regulations, high moral standards and respect for constituted authority, among others.” he said.
Related Articles
Reps pass state police bill
The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services. This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kebbi deputy gov fabricates 10 APC to fight banditry
Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) has fabricated 10 Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo to Armoured Personnel Carriers for the military officers to fight bandits in the state. Addressing newsmen yesterday in his residence, the Kebbi State, Dabai said that the effort was aimed at providing appropriate transportation to the security services […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyedepo: sacked Pastors were ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’
Founder of The Living Faith Church International (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has broken his silence on the recent sacking of over 40 pastors by the church, saying they were “unfruitful and blatant failures” to the growth of the church. Reacting to an allegation by one of the affected Pastors, Mr. Peter Godwin, that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)