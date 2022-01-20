News

Federal University Kebbi matriculates 2,230 students

The Federal University Kebbi (FUKB) has matriculated 2, 230 students for the 2020/2021 academic session. Delivering his speech at the ceremony yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bello Shehu, said the university is performing its seventh matriculation for the 2020/2021 academic session. “This session, we received over 12, 000 requests for admission, but our university has only been able to admit 2,230, who are being inducted today,” he added. He then congratulated the students, advising them to prepare to cross many hurdles before earning the degree they were being matriculated for. “These hurdles include hard work, strict adherence to university rules and regulations, high moral standards and respect for constituted authority, among others.” he said.

 

