Federal varsity gets new VC, to assumes office Feb 10

Cheke Emmnauel LAFIA

A new Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for the Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State. He is Prof. Jude Sammani Rabo, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, who until his appointment was at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State. Rabo, who succeeds Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, whose tenure has expired, is expected to officially assume office on February 10, 2021.

 

 

The new Vice-Chancellor, who hails from Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, attended the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria from 1980 to 1986; University of Ibadan (1988 to 1990); University of Maiduguri from 1995 to 1999, as well as International Livestock Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya in 2001.

Rabo started his teaching career as academic staff as an Adjunct staff at the University of Maiduguri between 1987 and 2005, where he transferred his service to the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi in 2005, where he served the university in various capacities until his appointment as Vice-Chancellor. His general work description covers teaching, research and community service, and supervision of  postgraduate students in the area of Veterinary Medicine.

 

He served in various capacities in numerous university committees, and as External Examiner, External Assessor, and member of accreditation panels, as well as consultancy service in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, university committees. Rabo has many research works andpublicationsinhiscreditandhas vast experience in administration and other managerial areas.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

