Federal Varsity, Lokoja to establish medical college

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, has unveiled his institution’s plan to establish the College of Health Sciences (CHS) in the university.

 

He said the College would boost the existing faculties and departments in the university, including, arts, social science, science; history, political science and economics.

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan established the university along with others in 2011. They included those located in Oye, Ekiti State, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, among others.

 

According to him, the steering committee, composed of a group of medical experts, had submitted the proposals for the establishment of the College, which is being sited at Adankolo Campus in Lokoja, the state capital.

 

Akinwunmi, a Historian and former lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State, is the third Vice Chancellor of the university, following the exit of the former VC, Professor Angella Miri.

