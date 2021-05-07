News

Federation chairmen disown fake group

The newly-sworn in Chairmen of the 30 Sports Federations have denied any link to the group threatening to disrupt public peace over the constitution of the new Boards of Sports Federations. Speaking on Wednesday, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Barrister Francis Orbih, said: “My attention has been drawn to a fake statement claiming that members of the newly inaugurated Boards were unhappy about the dissolution of the board. “Someone reportedly signed on behalf of my Federation. This is totally false, I believe impostors are at work. We were all at the swearing in ceremony by the Minister, so how can we be part of something if we don’t believe in it?

