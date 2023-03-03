Federation Cup has lost its glory, says Ekiti FA chief

The chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association, Bayo Olanlege, has decried the dwindling fortune of the oldest football competition in the country, the Federation Cup.

There has been lack of interest in the competition this year with most states not having enough teams registering for the tournament that started recently at the state level across the country.

According to Olanlege, just few clubs registered for the FA Cup in Ekiti State with some states having five or six. When asked if what happened last season whereby teams refused to continue with the competition after the one slot reserved for the FA Cup winner to play on the continent was given out by the Nigeria Football Federation, he said the apathy had started long before then.

“I can only speak about my state, teams are not really interested in the competition, it looks to me as if they have lost interest in it,” he said.

“Maybe it is because of the harsh economic situation in the country, teams having to travel from one location to another for the knockout stage, of what value to them as they are not getting anything in return.”

“We use to have about six, 10 or 15 teams registered for the FA Cup, but now we are begging two teams to even come and be part of the tournament so we can have a representative at the end of the day.

“Competitions are supposed to be organised in such a way that people will want to participate in it, there supposed to be incentives to motivate teams to be part of it, but nothing like that.

“The lost of interest started before last year, but not allowing the winner to participate on the continent escalated it, but it started long time ago. I cant remember the last time a small team will get to win it, but it has always been a platform whereby they exposed their players for potential buyers especially the bigger teams, but we have lost that in recent years.”

