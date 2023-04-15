Federation Cup national draw holds Wednesday

The Draw Ceremony for the national competition of this year’s Federation Cup has now been fixed for Wednesday, April 19. It will hold at the Conference Room of the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
A total of eight matches will be played on Tuesday, April 18 in the framework of the National Playoff, while the Round of 64 – the first round in the national competition – will hold on Wednesday, April 26.
The Round of 32 matches have been scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, with the Round of 16 slated for Wednesday, May 10 and the quarter finals to take place on Wednesday, May 17.
The semi-finals will come up on Wednesday, May 24 with the grand finale on Saturday, May 27.
National Playoff Fixtures:
Novia FC (Adamawa) Vs Ashana FC (Taraba) – Pantami Stadium, Gombe
Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara) Vs Yelwa United (Kebbi) – Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto
Smart City Feeders (Lagos) Vs Bendel Insurance Feeders (Edo) – Ilorin Township Stadium
Kogi United Feeders (Kogi) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) – Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna
FR Ebunuju (Imo) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Awka Township Stadium
Osevan FC (Delta) Vs Ahudiya FC (Abia) – Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo
Red & Black FC (Benue) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Akanu Ibiam Stadium, Owerri
ABJ FC (Bauchi) Vs Nya-Sa Gwang FC (Taraba) – Fufure Stadium, Yola