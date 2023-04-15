Sports

Federation Cup national draw holds Wednesday

The Draw Ceremony for the national competition of this year’s Federation Cup has now been fixed for Wednesday, April 19. It will hold at the Conference Room of the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

A total of eight matches will be played on Tuesday, April 18 in the framework of the National Playoff, while the Round of 64 – the first round in the national competition – will hold on Wednesday, April 26.

The Round of 32 matches have been scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, with the Round of 16 slated for Wednesday, May 10 and the quarter finals to take place on Wednesday, May 17.

The semi-finals will come up on Wednesday, May 24 with the grand finale on Saturday, May 27.

National Playoff Fixtures:

Novia FC (Adamawa) Vs Ashana FC (Taraba) – Pantami Stadium, Gombe

Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara) Vs Yelwa United (Kebbi) – Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto

Smart City Feeders (Lagos) Vs Bendel Insurance Feeders (Edo) – Ilorin Township Stadium

Kogi United Feeders (Kogi) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) – Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

FR Ebunuju (Imo) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Awka Township Stadium

Osevan FC (Delta) Vs Ahudiya FC (Abia) – Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Red & Black FC (Benue) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Akanu Ibiam Stadium, Owerri

ABJ FC (Bauchi) Vs Nya-Sa Gwang FC (Taraba) – Fufure Stadium, Yola

 

